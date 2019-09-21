Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 3

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dak Prescott carved up the Washington Redskins' defense with his arm and his legs, completing 26 of 30 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 69 yards in a 31-21 Dallas Cowboys victory Sunday to improve to 2-0.

A week after putting up a perfect 158.3 QB rating, Prescott responded from an interception to lead Dallas on consecutive touchdown drives of 97, 83 and 75 yards. He's the first Cowboys quarterback to compile seven touchdown passes in the first two games of the season since Don Meredith in 1966.