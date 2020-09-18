Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 2

Fantasy Football expert Jake Ciely of The Athletic joins WAVY News 10 Sports Director Bruce Rader for Week 2 of the Washington Huddle.
This year, Ciely joins Bruce from his Athletic studio.
