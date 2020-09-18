Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 2

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) -- Peyton Barber ran for two touchdowns and Dwayne Haskins rallied Washington from a 17-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-17 Sunday in coach Ron Rivera's debut.

After falling behind 17-0 following a pair of touchdown passes by Carson Wentz, Washington relied on a punishing defense and opportunistic offense in its first game since owner Dan Snyder finally agreed to change the team's name and former employees alleged sexual harassment within the organization.