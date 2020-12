LANDOVER, Md. (AP) -- Washington blew its first chance to clinch the NFC East by losing 20-13 to the Carolina Panthers. All Washington had to do was beat a team long eliminated from contention to punch its ticket to the playoffs.

Dwayne Haskins started less than a week after being fined for violating COVID-19 protocols and turned the ball over three times in the first half. Coach Ron Rivera benched Haskins early in the fourth quarter and put Taylor Heinicke in at quarterback.