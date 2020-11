ASHBURN, Va. (WAVY) -- A player on the Washington Football Team has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first so far for the organization.

The team (2-7) made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the unnamed player immediately self-isolated and the player's close contacts have been told to quarantine after contact tracing. The Richmond Times-Dispatch and NFL.com report that the player wasn't in Washington's training facility the last three days and didn't travel to Detroit this past weekend.