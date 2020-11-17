Washington Football Team reports first coronavirus case

ASHBURN, Va. (WAVY) — A player on the Washington Football Team has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first so far for the organization.

The team (2-7) made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the unnamed player immediately self-isolated and the player’s close contacts have been told to quarantine after contact tracing. The Richmond Times-Dispatch and NFL.com report that the player wasn’t in Washington’s training facility the last three days and didn’t travel to Detroit this past weekend.

The team didn’t say how many other players, if any, were exposed. Their game this upcoming weekend against the Bengals at FedEx Field is still on, though it’ll happen without fans due to increased coronavirus restrictions in Maryland. Multiple NFL games this season have been postponed due to cases.

The team says it’s working with the league’s Chief Medical Officer and following guidance. Washington is conducting meetings virtually this week and their training center will have limited access.

Statement from the Washington Football Team: pic.twitter.com/LT48g5XJUN — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 17, 2020

Latest Posts: