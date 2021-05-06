Washington expects full house for NFL home games

Fans take their seat at FedEx Field before the start of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP/WAVY) — Washington is the latest NFL team to say it expects to have a full stadium for home games for its 2021 season.

Maryland currently allows outdoor stadiums to operate at 50% capacity, though the team expects the pace of vaccinations increasing and virus cases decreasing to make for a full FedEx Field, which holds 82,000 fans.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says the state is making steady progress on its health and economic recovery, and “working with the Washington Football Team to get fans safely back to FedExField is an important part of that process.”

The NFL schedule is set to be released Wednesday.

“As we have always said, the safety of our fans, employees, coaching staff and players is our top priority. We take our responsibility to create a safe return for fans very seriously, and we do so with the confidence and collaboration of our state and local public health authorities with whom we stay in constant contact to assure proper protocols are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Washington Football Team President Jason Wright. “Following the 2020 season, our organization was praised for its infection control approaches, and we now endeavor to build on this track record by providing a safe and fun 2021 gameday experience for our fans, the best in all of football.”

The Washington Football Team is waiving all single-game ticket fees for the first 24 hours, beginning at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12 when the 2021 schedule is released. Fans can visit washingtonfootball.com/tickets for more details.

For information on safety protocols at FedEx Field, click here.