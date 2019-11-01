Rookie QB Dwayne Haskins to start for Redskins in Buffalo

Breaking News
by: STEPHEN WHYNO AP Sports Writer

LANDOVER, MD – SEPTEMBER 15: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on September 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Dwayne Haskins will make his first NFL start for the Washington Redskins on Sunday when they visit the Buffalo Bills.

Interim coach Bill Callahan named Haskins his starting quarterback Friday because regular starter Case Keenum is still in concussion protocol. The 15th overall pick is 12 of 22 for 140 yards and four interceptions in two relief appearances during this season.

Haskins will be the fourth rookie to start this season, following No. 1 pick Kyler Murray of the Cardinals, No. 6 pick Daniel Jones of the Giants and sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew of the Jaguars.

Callahan and former coach Jay Gruden preferred to start Keenum over Haskins, who is more of a long-term project.

During his only full season as Ohio State’s starter, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns.

