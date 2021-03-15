Report: Washington Football Team to sign QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

(WAVY) — According to ESPN’s Adam Shefter, the Washington Football Team has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with 38-year-old quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Shefter reports the deal is for one year and worth $10 million and up to $12 million with incentives.

Fitzpatrick has bounced around the league since being drafted out of Harvard by the St. Louis Rams in the seventh round in 2005.

He’s also had stints in Cincinnati, Buffalo, Tennessee, Houston, New York Jets, Tampa Bay and Miami.

in 2015 Fitzpatrick started every game for the Jets, leading them to a 10-6 record. Last season, he went 4-3 in seven starts for the Dolphins.

His career record as a starter is 59-86-1.

Fitzpatrick will head to training camp as the presumptive starting quarterback, but Washington also recently signed former Old Dominion quarterback Taylor Heinicke to a two-year deal, and it also has Kyle Allen.

Washington coach Ron Rivera said one of his big regrets last season was not having an open quarterback competition.

Dwayne Haskins began the season as the starter, was benched and replaced by Kyle Allen who then got injured and was replaced by Alex Smith.

Haskins was eventually released by the team before the season ended.

Smith then reaggravated his surgically-repaired leg which forced Heinicke to start Washington’s playoff game against Tampa Bay.

Alex Smith was released earlier this month.