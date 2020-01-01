Redskins officially announce Ron Rivera as new head coach

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera gives directions during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ASHBURN, Va. (WAVY) — The Washington Redskins have officially announced they have hired Ron Rivera as their next head coach.

“After several meetings with Coach Rivera, it was clear he is the right person to bring winning football back to Washington D.C.,” said Dan Snyder, Washington Redskins Owner in a statement. “He is widely respected around the league as a man of great integrity and has proven to be one of the finest coaches in the country.”

Washington, looking to rebound from a long period of mediocrity, fired team president Bruce Allen on Monday and fired head coach Jay Gruden in October. Bill Callahan was the interim head coach until the end of the season.

The deal for Rivera is reportedly for five years, though the details have yet to be disclosed.

The two-time NFL Coach of the Year was fired on December 3 after nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers after starting the year 5-7. The Panthers went 5-11 and finished in last place in the NFC South.

“While I love the storied history of the franchise, I am focused on the future and excited for the opportunity to win football games with this talented young team,” said Rivera. “After meeting Dan Snyder, it was clear we are aligned in our passion for the game and he supports my vision to turn the team around. I look forward to surrounding myself with great people and getting to work.”

The Redskins also announced that Rivera will be speaking to the media tomorrow at 2 p.m.

