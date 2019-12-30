Redskins fire team president Bruce Allen after 10 seasons

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — The Washington Redskins have officially parted ways with team president Bruce Allen after 10 years.

In a statement Monday morning, owner Dan Snyder said Allen won’t be part of the organization in any capacity going forward.

“Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins team, coaches and players who have come before us … I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington D.C.,” Snyder said.

The Redskins went 3-13 in 2019, their worst season since 2014, and went 62-100-1 in the past 10 years under Allen’s leadership. In that span, Washington had seven losing seasons, just two division titles and zero playoff wins.

They’ll pick second in the upcoming NFL Draft, with Cincinnati at No. 1 and Detroit at No. 3.

Meanwhile Washington is expected to meet with ex-Carolina head coach Ron Rivera on Monday for its head coaching gig. Former head coach Jay Gruden, who went 35-49-1 in just over five seasons with the Redskins, was fired back in October.