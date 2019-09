Time to go Inside the Huddle as the Washington Redskins get set for their home opener on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas is coming off of an impressive 35-17 win over the New York Giants.

Tobin McDuff from our affiliate station in Wichita Falls, Texas joined us for this week’s “Inside the Huddle” with the Cowboys perspective.

The Cowboys are favored by 4 1/2 points.

You can watch the Redskins take on the Cowboys at FedEx Field Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX.