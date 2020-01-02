Former Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio is Washington’s new defensive coordinator

FILE – In this Dec. 10, 2017, file photo, Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Kansas City, Mo. The Washington Redskins have hired Jack Del Rio as defensive coordinator. The Redskins added the former head coach of the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, a day after hiring Ron Rivera as head coach. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

The Washington Redskins have hired Jack Del Rio as defensive coordinator. The Redskins added the former head coach and defensive coordinator of the Oakland Raiders one day after hiring Ron Rivera as head coach.

In 2016 Del Rio guided the Raiders to a 12-4 record, marking the franchise’s first 12-win season since 2000.

After a 25-23 record in three seasons he was replaced by Jon Gruden. The 56-year-old Del Rio was an ESPN analyst this season.

The Redskins are hosting a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to formally announce Rivera's hiring.