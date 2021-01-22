Washington Football Team names Mayhew general manager

This is a photo of Martin Mayhew of the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. This image reflects the San Francisco 49ers active roster as of Tuesday, May 14, 2019. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — The Washington Football Team has its new general manager, former Washington player and Super Bowl XXVI champion Martin Mayhew.

Mayhew, an experienced football executive, had spent the last four years with the San Francisco 49ers and most recently served as their vice president of player personnel.

“Martin is a proven general manager who will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the organization,” said Head Coach Ron Rivera. “He will be an integral part of running the daily football operations and will allow me the opportunity to focus more on coaching. He impressed both myself and Mr. Snyder during the interview process and we both believe he will be a tremendous fit here. He is a man of high character and integrity and was part of the rich history and tradition of this great franchise as a member of the Super Bowl championship team in 1991.”

Before joining San Francisco, Mayhew helped rebuild a Detroit Lions team that went 0-16 before he took over as GM in 2008 and has a total of 20 season of experience as an NFL executive. He played for Washington from 1989-92 during his 8-year NFL career as a defensive back.

