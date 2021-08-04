Washington Football Team announces updated stadium policies and protocols

Washington Football team players run into an empty stadium prior to the start of the Baltimore Ravens Washington Football team NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

ASHBURN, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, officials with the Washington Football Team announced updated stadium policies and protocols that are set to go into effect at the start of the 2021 season.

“The team is excited to welcome fans back for the 2021 season, and places the highest priority on the safety of its fans, employees, coaching staff, and players,” officials said in an online press release. “These policies will help to provide a safe and enjoyable gameday experience, and the best possible fan experience, for all guests at FedExField.”

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, face coverings will be ‘recommended’ for unvaccinated fans and optional for fully vaccinated fans. Officials say that the mask policy may change depending on local regulations.

Fans are asked to stay home if they feel sick, as well as stay keep a safe distance from other fans and the team. They are no longer allowed to gather or visit the player’s entrance or parking area.

Planning to attend our Friday Night Football event? Make sure you review all of the important info, including our latest #FedExFieldSafe guidelines



📝 https://t.co/PFpWHix5gi pic.twitter.com/Scvu9QiF3D — FedExField (@FedExField) August 4, 2021

In addition, FedExField will become cashless at the start of the season. Fans will be able to pay with credit and debit cards, as well as with their mobile devices.

Fans attending the games are encouraged to wear burgundy and gold, however, Native American-inspired ceremonial headdresses or face paint are no longer allowed in the stadium.

The following items are also prohibited in FedExField:

Bags, including: backpacks, gym bags, duffel bags, diaper bags, packages, briefcases, purses, fanny packs, etc.

​Food and beverages of any kind

Seat cushions with zippers or pocket

Umbrellas (plastic ponchos are available for sale at select merchandise areas)

Bottles, jugs, thermoses, cans, coolers, or any other container

Animals (except for certified guide dogs assisting disabled guests)

Whistles, horns and other noise makers

Weapons, firearms

Illegal drugs

Folding chairs and strollers

Selfie Sticks and tripods / camera stands

LED lights and battery powered clothing

Outside of the stadium, fans are once again allowed to tailgate in specifics locations. Those fans wanting to tailgate within their own parking spot will be directed to the front of each lot, while those wanting to have a more expansive tailgate will be directed to the back of each lot.

While fans are allowed to tailgate in empty parking spots, they can only do so in designated areas and until the spot is needed. Before entering the stadium, fans are required to extinguish all flames and grills. The ashes can be dumped in designated dumpsters.

Smoking will continue to be allowed, but only in designated areas.

Throughout the game, support staff can be reached for assistance by texting “SAFE” to 69050 or calling the gameday hotline at 301-276-6100.

The team is set to kick off the regular season on September 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers.