Washington Football Huddle
WEB EXCLUSIVE: Washington set to battle Brady and the Bucs
Video
The Athletic’s Jake Ciely joins Bruce to talk about Washington’s playoff chances vs. Tampa Bay
Video
Trending Stories
Former Virginia Tech player, ODU coach Chris Malone fired for ‘appalling’ tweet about Stacey Abrams
Small businesses can benefit from new round of PPP loans
Video
Horned, shirtless man at the Capitol demonstration identified
2 Connecticut officers arrested after being found in hotel room together on duty
Video
Don’t get Mad Get Madison: VB resident losing patience with traffic signal; city says change is already in the works
Video
‘Alexa, what’s in the news?’ Get WAVY TV 10 briefings