Wittman to participate in fellowship program for family of fallen service members

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-01) announced Thursday that his office was selected to participate in the House of Representatives’ Gold Star Family Fellowship Program for 2021.

The fellowship program is for a family member of a fallen service member to work out of the Stafford district office and support the office’s military and veterans related casework.

“No one is more qualified to assist our military members, veterans, and their families than the family members of our fallen heroes,” Wittman said. “I am honored our office was selected to participate in this program and look forward to bringing a Gold Star family member on board so that my staff and I can better assist the veterans and military families of Virginia’s First District.”

The selected Fellow for VA-01 will work directly for Wittman as part of his office staff. Fellowships are located in Congressional District Offices around the country.

These one-year paid fellowships provide experience and exposure to help broaden career opportunities.

Eligibility includes candidates who are a child/step-child, spouse, parent, or sibling of a veteran who died in the line of duty while serving in the Armed Forces or died of a service-connected disability during the four-year period within the last discharge date.

The Gold Star Family Fellows program was established to create employment opportunities for families of fallen heroes within the House of Representatives.

