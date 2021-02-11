Wittman, Representatives sign bipartisan letter asking Biden to prioritize broadband investments in underserved communities

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – Rob Wittman (R-Va.) signed a bipartisan letter along with other representatives asking President Biden to prioritize broadband investments in underserved communities.

The letter requests that Biden includes this as part of any infrastructure proposal he presents to Congress.

Broadband access has increasingly become a necessity, especially during the pandemic, as many people work online, attend remote school, and even socialize virtually.

In particular, many children without broadband access have fallen behind at school because they have been unable to attend online classes or complete online work.

In the letter, the Representatives wrote:

“As you develop your infrastructure proposal to present to Congress, we write to urge you to include investments that will bring the benefits of broadband connectivity to unserved rural America and tribal areas. In the 21st Century, high-speed broadband is no longer a luxury amenity, but rather an essential service for homes and businesses in this interconnected world.”

President Biden has made passing a major infrastructure package a top priority of his new administration.

Representatives Peter Welch (D-Vt.), Bob Latta (R-Ohio), Mark Pocan (D-Wis), Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), Tom O’Halleran (D-Ariz.), and Rob Wittman (R-Va.), co-chairs of the House Rural Broadband Caucus, are all part of the efforts along with 66 other Representatives.

The Rural Broadband Caucus is a bipartisan House caucus founded in 2016. The bipartisan initiative facilitates discussion, educates Members of Congress and staff, and develops policy solutions to the digital divide that exists in rural America.