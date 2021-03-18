White House COVID-19 Response Team focused on outreach to get vaccines out

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — With more people getting vaccinated and new data and studies coming out, the White House COVID-19 Response Team is urging Americans to cooperate.

“We are getting better and better in getting more and more people who now are willing to take a vaccine,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci and other members of the response team told House members they are focused on getting the word out on vaccines.

“We have been very active in outreach to the community to try and get the evidence and the data that are correct to individuals,” Fauci said.

Fauci says one of their top priorities is to combat vaccine disinformation and to get members of Congress to support the data.

“Maybe by example, if members of Congress get vaccinated, maybe even publicly, that would really be helpful,” Fauci said.

The White House says they are well on track of reaching President Joe Biden’s goal of 100 million vaccines within 100 days.

“Even as people are being asked to maintain wearing masks, the government is moving as quickly as possible,” said White House COVID-19 Senior Advisor Andy Slavitt.

With the increase in vaccinations, lawmakers like West Virginia Congressman David McKinley (R) want to know when kids can go back to school.

“The data suggests the spread of the virus is minimal in schools, they use safety precautions, even in communities with high disease prevalence,” McKinley said.

The CDC says new guidelines will be issued to get kids back into the classroom. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says that is a top priority.

“There’s no substitute for in-person learning,” Cardona said.

Dr. Fauci and other members of the COVID response team will testify in front of the Senate on Thursday morning.