WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – On Wednesday, Jews around the world will celebrate the first night of Passover, and the White House is using the occasion to address antisemitism in the U.S.

“It really is a cautionary tale about what is also going on right now in America. Unfortunately, antisemitism is on the rise,” White House Jewish Liaison Shelley Greenspan said.

Greenspan says President Biden is sending a message to the Jewish community and all Americans.

“He is with them, that we will condemn antisemitism, every step of the way,” Greenspan said.

In 2021, an FBI report showed Jews were the target of more than half of religiously-motivated crimes.

“No one should ever feel unsafe to practice their religion and to express their identity,” Greenspan said.

During this year’s Passover, Christians and Muslims are also observing their own holidays of Easter and Ramadan. Greenspan says it’s a special opportunity for each faith to combat hate together.

“Working in an interfaith capacity, building bridges across communities,” Greenspan said.

Edward Ahmed Mitchell, with the Council on American-Islamic Relations, agrees.

“One of the solutions to this problem is indeed solidarity across racial and religious lines,” Mitchell said.

The administration is also planning to release the first-ever national strategy to counter antisemitism and says it will lay the groundwork for rooting out all forms of hate. Mitchell says that’s a mission his organization embraces.

“Our goal is not to erase bigotry, our goal is to reduce it from a mortal threat into a passing nuisance,” Mitchell said.