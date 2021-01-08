‘We are proud of our Guard members,’ says Secretary of Army on Capitol building response efforts

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Secretary of the Army, Hon. Ryan McCarthy, released a statement Friday on the National Guard’s response and collaborative efforts to assist during the riot at the Capitol building.

“During a rapidly evolving situation Wednesday, Jan. 6, the Department of Defense fielded multiple calls from elected officials requesting and offering assistance to the unprecedented breach of the U.S. Capitol Building,” McCarthy said.

The immediate response required a coordinated effort between the Army and D.C. National Guard as well as the federal Capitol Police and local D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.

Throughout the day on Wednesday and continuing into the morning of Jan. 7, McCarthy was in constant and direct communication with governors of Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Additional Guard support was approved from New York and Delaware. Troops were also sent from Maryland to assist.

“We greatly appreciate the support from the entire National Guard team across the region to respond to law enforcement officers who needed help and we are proud of our Guard members who supported the lead agencies in this mission.”

