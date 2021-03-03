Warner, Kaine recommend candidates for US Attorneys in Eastern, Western districts of Virginia

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., left, and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., right, confer on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015, following an event with the Senate Democratic Caucus to urge Republicans to support a “clean bill” to fund the Department of Homeland Security as that agencies budget expires later this week, in Washington. The […]

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced Wednesday their recommendations for U.S. Attorneys in Virginia.

The Senators sent a letter to the White House regarding the vacancies in the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) and the Western District of Virginia (WDVA).

In their letter, the Senators recommended Jessica Aber, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and John Hall, a civil litigator at Covington & Burling, for the EDVA position.

The Senators recommended Christopher Kavanaugh, Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Western District of Virginia, and Erin B. Ashwell, Chief Deputy Attorney General for the Commonwealth of Virginia, for the WDVA position.

“Panels of esteemed attorneys from across the Commonwealth interviewed Ms. Aber, Mr. Hall, Mr. Kavanaugh, and Ms. Ashwell, along with many other excellent candidates. After considering the panels’ reviews and conducting our own interviews, we find these four candidates to be exceptionally qualified for the position of U.S Attorney,” wrote the Senators to President Biden.

The White House will now nominate one individual for each vacancy to be considered by the Senate Judiciary Committee. The nominations are subject to confirmation by the full Senate.

