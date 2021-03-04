Warner applauds Treasury Department’s $9 billion investment in minority communities

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) applauded an announcement by the Treasury Department on its $9 billion investment in minority communities.

The move opens the application process for the Emergency Capital Investment Program (ECIP), a new initiative designed to support access to capital in minority and low-income communities that have historically been excluded from the financial system and that have been the hardest-hit during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Even before the pandemic, low-income communities and communities of color faced significant barriers in accessing credit and economic opportunity,” said Warner.

The funding is available as part of a record $12 billion investment to open up new credit opportunities for Black, Latino, and low-income communities that Sen. Warner successfully fought to include in the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill Congress passed in December.  

“The economic crisis caused by COVID-19 has only exacerbated those inequalities. Today’s announcement by the Treasury Department is a historic step in helping underserved communities recover and emerge from this unprecedented economic downturn with more opportunities than before,” he continued.

