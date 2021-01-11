Virginia, Maryland governors and D.C. mayor ask people not to come to Washington for the inauguration

WASHINGTON D.C. (WRIC) — Monday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, released a joint statement asking people not to travel to Washington D.C. for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
This announcement comes after Chief executives from the three localities held a joint call planning for the inauguration today. After the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, leaders said they discussed the need for enhanced planning and preparation.
“Due to the unique circumstances surrounding the 59th Presidential Inauguration, including last week’s violent insurrection as well as the ongoing and deadly COVID-19 pandemic, we are taking the extraordinary step of encouraging Americans not to come to Washington, D.C. and to instead participate virtually,” the announcement said.
Here is the full joint statement the office’s released:
January 6, 2021 is now a seminal moment in American history. We are grateful for the courageous efforts of every law enforcement officer, Guard member, and first responder who heroically worked to secure the Capitol and ensure our nation’s democracy prevailed.
On January 20, there will be a transition of power, and we will work together, and with our partners in the federal government, to ensure the safety of the National Capital Region. Due to the unique circumstances surrounding the 59th Presidential Inauguration, including last week’s violent insurrection as well as the ongoing and deadly COVID-19 pandemic, we are taking the extraordinary step of encouraging Americans not to come to Washington, D.C. and to instead participate virtually.
In this very trying time, January 6 was a dark moment for our nation. But we know that we will get through this period because American ideals are stronger than one extreme ideology. Together, we will overcome extremism and get back to the work of our residents.The offices of Gov. Ralph Northam, Gov. Larry Hogan and Mayor Muriel Bowser