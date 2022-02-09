Violence Against Women Act gets revitalized push by lawmakers, advocates

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — U.S. Senate Democrats and Republicans say they’ve reached an agreement to advance the Violence Against Women Act.
“I believe we must provide better resources for survivors in their own communities,” Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) said.
Passed in 1994, the act was consistently renewed until it expired in 2018. Lawmakers like Ernst say it’s time to bring it back.
“For three years, I’ve been working diligently on modernizing and strengthening the Violence Against Women Act,” Ernst said.
Celebrity advocate Angelina Jolie voiced her support.
“This is one of the most important votes you will cast this year in the Senate,” Jolie said. “Most of all, I want to acknowledge the children who are terrified and suffering at this moment and the many people for whom this legislation comes too late.”
The legislation looks to strengthen rape prevention, provide support for legal services and improve how law enforcement investigates sexual violence.
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) wants the rest of the lawmakers to join their effort.
“That would both deliver the critical assistance survivors across America need and achieve the necessary bipartisan support and pass the Senate,” Durbin said.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) supports the bill and says it’s a long time coming.
“It’s common sense bipartisan and a priority for everybody, so it’s the kind of bill that I think can pass the senate right now and I hope we get a vote on it soon,” Gillibrand said.
Gillibrand believes there shouldn’t be a reason for any lawmakers to oppose it.
Wednesday evening, President Joe Biden also released a statement about the Violence Against Women Act:
“I applaud the bipartisan group of Senators who have joined together to introduce the Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act of 2022 (VAWA), following passage last year of a bipartisan bill in the House of Representatives to renew and significantly strengthen this essential law. I am especially grateful to Senators Feinstein, Ernst, Durbin, and Murkowski for their ongoing leadership and commitment. I commend the tremendous dedication of advocates and honor the courage and resilience of survivors who have been on the frontlines of advocacy efforts to improve laws and work toward creating a society where everyone has an opportunity to thrive without fear of violence or abuse. I urge the Senate to move quickly to get this passed.
“When I first wrote and championed the original VAWA legislation, it helped break a dam of congressional and cultural resistance that too often saw domestic violence as a ‘family issue,’ with legal and social burdens placed on survivors rather than perpetrators. In the nearly three decades since its passage, the law has been reauthorized three times with broad bipartisan support. Each time, I have helped work to strengthen its protections — expanding access to safety and resources for all survivors, particularly those from marginalized communities. And while studies have shown that domestic violence and sexual assault rates have declined significantly since VAWA took effect, we know that we still have work to do.
“The VAWA Reauthorization Act of 2022 will expand prevention efforts and protections for survivors, including those from underserved communities, and will provide increased resources and training for law enforcement and our judicial system. It will strengthen rape prevention and education efforts, support rape crisis centers, improve the training of sexual assault forensic examiners, and broaden access to legal services for all survivors, among other things.
“Combatting domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking should not be a Democratic issue or Republican issue. It’s a matter of justice and compassion. I am grateful that this critical bipartisan bill is moving forward, and I look forward to Congress delivering it to my desk without delay.”President Joe Biden