VB man pleads guilty to charge stemming from Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 had pleaded guilty to one of four charges.

Hiles owns a fishing charter boat business in Virginia Beach called Matador Charters.

He previously spoke with 10 On Your Side about his new passenger policy — which he said restricted Democrats from going on his charter boat — and another report about his 606-pound tuna catch.

According to federal court information, Jacob Hiles entered a plea agreement Thursday in federal court in Washington D.C. He pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

He was charged with three other offenses as well, which he did not plead guilty to.

Hiles’ sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. The maximum sentence for the offence is six months in prison and a fine up to $5,000.

The plea agreement says he will pay $500 in restitution to the Department of Treasury. The Jan. 6 riot caused nearly $1.5 million in damage to the U.S. Capitol, according to the agreement.

Court documents showed Hiles made numerous Facebook posts, selfies, and videos connected to events at the Capitol.

Hiles was one of several people from the Hampton Roads region charged in connection with the Capitol insurrection.

