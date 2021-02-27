VA gives veterans more time to make housing payments

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — Veterans experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 may have more time to make rent and mortgage payments.

According to a release, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is extending the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, as well as VA loan forbearance request to June 30 because the challenges many have faced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will do everything in our power to help Veterans, their families, survivors and our caregivers get through this pandemic,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said. “The department’s moratorium and forbearance extensions support President Biden’s Jan. 22 executive order to deliver economic relief to Americans amid the COVID-19 crisis by addressing economic hardships the Veteran community faces, through no fault of its own, during the ongoing pandemic.”

The current moratorium extensions for evictions and foreclosures were set to end March 31.

This applies to veterans or service members with VA-guaranteed home loans.