US troops on high alert over Russia, Ukraine tensions

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S ordered 8,500 troops to stay on high alert for a potential deployment to Eastern Europe to join NATO forces as the threat from Russia rises.

“Even as we continue to prioritize diplomacy and dialogue, we must also increase readiness,” said Pentagon Secretary John Kirby.

The U.S and its European allies are on edge, as Russia continues its military operations on the border of Ukraine.

“The United States has taken the steps to heighten the readiness of its forces at home and abroad, so they are prepared to respond to a range of contingencies,” Kirby said.

U.S troops are prepared for deployment, if NATO activates its Response Force.

“No decisions have been made to deploy forces from the United States at this time,” Kirby said.

President Joe Biden met with European leaders on the Russian military buildup and the response to a potential invasion.

“I had a very, very, very good meeting. Total unanimity with all the European leaders,” Biden said.

The State Department emphasized that the U.S is working on multiple solutions to reach a favorable outcome.

“Just because we are ready and engaged in the process and path of diplomacy and dialogue, doesn’t mean we aren’t preparing with defense and deterrence,” said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price.

Federal officials are still encouraging U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine at this time and some allied countries have advised the same.