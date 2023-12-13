WASHINGTON (WAVY) — U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced over $25 million in federal funding for safety improvements along the Virginia Beach Trail and in Richmond.

The Virginia Beach Trail will receive $14.9 million dollars to address unsafe pedestrian conditions in the Hampton Roads.

The trail will create a transportation link between Downtown Norfolk and Town Center. After its completion, the shared-use path will provide over three miles of pedestrian and bicycle trails separated from vehicles and move people walking and biking off the road.

Additionally, the trail will connect multiple universities, businesses, and employment opportunities to underserved communities along the corridor. The project also includes a pedestrian bridge over the 10-lane road, high-visibility crosswalks, and improved lighting.

Funding for the project comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program, which funds initiatives aimed at the prevention of roadway deaths and serious injuries. Both senators helped pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which created the program.

“It’s critical that our transportation networks have the infrastructure needed to keep Virginians safe while they walk, bike, and drive,” said the senators. “We’re glad this funding made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law we passed will be used to make safety improvements along the Virginia Beach Trail and help prevent serious injuries and deaths at intersections in Richmond.”

Richmond received $10.7 million to address safety issues at 13 different corridors across the city.