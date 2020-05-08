TSA now requiring employees to wear facial protection at screening areas

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 21: A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent’s patch is seen as she helps travelers place their bags through the 3-D scanner at the Miami International Airport on May 21, 2019 in Miami, Florida. TSA has begun using the new 3-D computed tomography (CT) scanner in a checkpoint lane to detect explosives and other prohibited items that may be inside carry-on bags. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — The Transportation Security Administration says its employees must now wear facial protection at screening checkpoints in airports.

The TSA made the announcement Thursday saying the requirement will be put in place over the “coming days.”

The additional personal protective equipment will be worn to “help minimize spread of COVID-19 and help raise the overall health and safety level inside the airport environment,” the TSA said.

Wearing protective eyewear for TSA employees will remain optional.

“TSA is making this change to protect our employees and travelers as social distancing cannot always be maintained in the screening process.” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

Passengers are also asked to wear facial protection. Some may be asked to lower their facial covering momentarily just for identification purposes.

“TSA is considering further changes to its screening system to further minimize the risk and to limit physical interactions in the security checkpoint. The agency will continue to communicate any changes to the screening experience with the traveling public as these decisions are made,” the TSA said.

