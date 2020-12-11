Some Republicans continue to support election fraud claims, other lawmakers hope for eventual transition

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Many Republican lawmakers say President Donald Trump shouldn’t give up his fight to overturn the results of the presidential election.

“The president is entitled to every opportunity he has to look at what happened on November the 3rd or the final results that we’re getting to now. He has the ability to do that,” Congressman Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) said.

Kelly says he will continue to fight for the president and is disappointed in some of his fellow lawmakers.

“I expect Democrats to do what they’re doing. But I’m really disappointed with Republicans who look at this and say ‘It’s time to move on, it’s time to get something better,'” Kelly said.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) says the president has the right to fight in court. However, the chance to overturn the election is slim.

“Most of the people who see the fraud that has occurred or the instances that have been pointed out are really not in a realm to be able to turn over the election,” Capito said.

Capito says the Electoral College should settle the matter on Monday.

“I’m hoping that will take some of the air out of the pressure and everybody will congratulate the vice president,” Capito said.

Democrats say the president’s refusal to accept the results will have long lasting negative effects on the country.

“It’s over. President trump known it’s been over for quite some time. But his followers, he gives them a little bit of red meat and they’re ready to go again, sending another check,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said.

Manchin encourages all Republicans in the House and Senate to stop fighting and let the transition of power take place.