VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -- It's a big week for a Virginia Beach youth shelter. The seton youth shelters lost its lease last year and had to find a new home in the middle of the pandemic. The community stepped up in a big way to help.For the folks who manage seton youth center, this building has become the culmination of a long uncertain journey.In april of last year, the catholic diocese of richmond announced it would not renew its lease agreement with the shelter."When we lost the lease that we held for almost 38 years, in the middle of covid and then many of our donors were unable to support us last year, we really didn't know if we would be able to continue operations," said jennifer sieracki ceo/seton youth center.Through the support of the community. They were able to relocate here in this former church in virginia beach.A real blessing for those facing tough times"Seton youth shelters is here 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for children in our area are ages four of the age of 18 through our three programs and you know we made a promise back in 1985 when we first open the door that we would never charge a fee to children and their families and because the community supports us we've been able to keep that promise for almost 4 decades so we are here for the most vulnerable youth who need us whenever they need us free of charge," said sieracki.While transforming the former church into a youth center has been a challenge, this is just the first step."As the project goes on we're really in phase 1 with our interim boys house here, as the project goes on we plan to build a new boys, house girls house and education admin center and this building will eventually be demolished to make room for those other buildings that will be permanent structures on the property," sieracki said.

When it's all said and done, seton youth center will have buildings made specifically for the services they provide, but they still need your help."You know just to say that that with we had a wonderful support from the community we're not quite there yet we still have some funds to raise to complete this project and all we do hope that there may be some folks out there in the committee who are still able to help us get to our goal," sieracki said.