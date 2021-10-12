Single car derailment affects Blue Line

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(FILE)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A derailment outside Arlington Cemetery on Tuesday evening disrupted several Metro lines.

First responders were on the scene of what they said was a single car derailment. Arlington Fire and EMS said in a tweet that there were no injuries reported.

Officials said that services were disrupted between the Pentagon and Foggy Bottom, operating only between Foggy Bottom and Largo and Franconia and Mount Vernon Square. At first, they reported that only the Blue Line had been affected, but later included the Yellow Line as well.

Shuttle buses were made available to cover the impacted route.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10