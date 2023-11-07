WASHINGTON D.C. (WAVY) — U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine issued a joint statement on the failures at the Hampton Veterans Affairs Medical Center detailed in the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General report.

A previous report pointed out the failures that resulted in delayed diagnosis and treatment in 2021 and 2022.

We are deeply saddened and troubled to learn that deficiencies in primary and specialty care services at the Hampton VA Medical Center led to a veteran’s delayed cancer diagnosis and treatment. The promise of quality and timely health care is one of the most important commitments we make to the brave men and women who serve our nation, and this Inspector General report makes it clear that the Hampton VA failed to live up to that promise. In a separate report last year, the Inspector General noted additional coordination and follow-up concerns. This new report sadly broadens the impact of some of those failures. This report outlines alarming logistical and communication failures, as well as failures pertaining to the coordination of care among providers, all of which impacted the veteran’s ability to have appropriately urgent and well-managed care. We will continue to engage with leadership at the Hampton VA to pursue accountability and ensure the quick and full implementation of the new recommendations outlined in the report. U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine

A copy of the report can be viewed here.