WASHINGTON (WAVY) — U.S. Senators Warner and Kaine announced $2 million in federal funding to study improvements for passenger rail in Virginia and surrounding states.

The study was funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Corridor Identification and Development (Corridor ID) Program.

“For years, we’ve been championing the expansion of rail to every corner of the Commonwealth because it’s a slam dunk for local economies, cuts traffic, and protects the environment,” said the senators. “We’re thrilled the bipartisan infrastructure law is taking a big step towards expanding service across the entire Commonwealth so communities along the I-95 corridor and beyond can be connected by more convenient, consistent passenger rail.”

Here’s how the funding breaks down:

$500,000 for the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation for a proposed project that would extend Amtrak service to Bristol.

$500,000 for the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation for a proposed project that would connect Newport News with Richmond, Charlottesville and the New River Valley.

$500,000 for the North Carolina Department of Transportation for a proposed project that would address infrastructure capacity constraints along the existing Carolinian service between Charlotte, NC and Washington, DC.

$500,000 for Amtrak for a proposed project that would increase existing Amtrak Cardinal Service frequency from three days per week to daily. The Amtrak Cardinal Serve currently connects Alexandria, Manassas, Culpeper, Charlottesville, Staunton, and Clifton Forge, Virginia to cities including New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, DC and more.

The proposed corridor that would connect Newport News with Richmond, Charlottesville and the New River Valley would both provide new service on the existing alignment and complement existing rail services connecting Washington, DC with Newport News and Roanoke, VA.

Both Warner and Kaine have long supported efforts to improve and expand rail service across Virginia. On Thursday, Dec. 7 the senators announced a $729 million investment in the Long Bridge Project. The project aims to alleviate a major passenger and freight rail bottleneck between Virginia and Washington, DC.