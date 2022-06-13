WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — An agreement was reached by the group of Senators on gun safety legislation.

“The most significant piece of anti-gun violence legislation in nearly 30 years,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said

“How do we keep our children safe,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said.

Manchin and Murphy are part of the bipartisan group of senators with a new proposal for gun safety.

“We are very proud to have an agreement between 10 Republicans and 10 Democrats,” Murphy said.

The bill provides funding for school safety and mental health resources, and an enhanced review process for gun purchases made by anyone under the age of 21.

“We’ll check the juvenile records, to make sure there’s no serious crimes or serious mental incapacities, that they may have been dealing with that we didn’t know about,” Manchin said.

The bill also encourages states to create laws, allowing the removal of guns from individuals a judge says are a danger to themselves or others.

“Law-abiding gun owners will not be subject to any new restrictions. Period,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said.

The Biden administration says the framework is a good step forward.

“The president is going to want to see congress act. He wants to see this on his desk,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Many democrats like Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), say the plan doesn’t go far enough, but are still offering their support.

“We shouldn’t really be thinking about next steps until we get this thing done, and it’ll send a powerful message,” Kaine said.

Senators hope to get this legislation on the floor in the coming weeks.