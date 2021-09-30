Senate to introduce new bill to keep government open without debt limit increase

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Wednesday night that Democrats and Republicans reached a deal to prevent a government shutdown.

“We have an agreement on the CR, the continuing resolution, to prevent a government shutdown,” Schumer said.

The bill would keep the government funded through December and will now include emergency funding to aid in Afghan refugee resettlement and disaster relief for victims of Hurricane Ida.

“We can approve this measure quickly and send it to the House so it can reach the president’s desk before funding expires,” Schumer said.

However, this resolution does not include a debt limit increase, as Senate Republicans such as Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), refuse to have a part in that.

“They currently are scrambling to try to figure out how are they going to lift the debt ceiling, something that leader McConnell told them they would have to do by themselves,” Cornyn said.

The House passed its own legislation to suspend the debt limit, which is likely to fail in the Senate. House Democrats say it shouldn’t be only one party’s responsibility to front the country’s bills.

“This is about the full faith and credit of the United States government and we need to come together across party lines and ensure that we pay our bills on time as a country,” said Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.).

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) says Republicans are unwilling to spend money on Democrats’ infrastructure agenda.

“So long as the Democratic majority continues to insist on spending money hand over fist, Republicans will refuse to help them lift the debt ceiling.”

Schumer says once Congress funds the government, they will need to address the debt ceiling.