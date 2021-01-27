US Sen. Warner will work remotely due to COVID-19 exposure

Senator Mark Warner says he is staff. His spokesperson says his staffers are all safe as well.

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) will work remotely in the upcoming days after being exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.

The senator’s office made the announcement via email Wednesday.

The senator has tested negative, but will still be working remotely for his quarantine period per a doctor’s recommendation.

Here’s the office’s full statement:

“Senator Warner learned today that a close contact has tested positive for COVID-19. While Senator Warner has tested negative, out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with guidance provided by the Office of the Attending Physician, he will be working remotely during his quarantine period.”