Sen. Warner issues statement after meeting with Biden, other lawmakers about US supply chain security

WASHINGTON (WFXR) – U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), the Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, met with President Joe Biden and other bipartisan members of the House and Senate on Wednesday to discuss securing U.S. supply chains for critical and essential goods.

Warner’s office released the following statement on Wednesday, Feb. 24 following the meeting at the White House:

“I applaud the Biden Administration for engaging lawmakers on a bipartisan basis on supply chain security, particularly as it relates to semiconductors. To counter China’s efforts to expand its influence and economic power, we have to make investments here at home, which is why I introduced bipartisan legislation, the CHIPS for America Act, to boost U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research and create jobs. “Maintaining U.S. competitiveness in semiconductor manufacturing is a national security issue as well as an economic one, because semiconductors are the critical driver of innovation and defense computing capabilities. Today, these chips power an unimaginable range of products big and small, expensive and cheap, high-tech and low-tech. Today’s Executive Order is a good first start but much more work remains to be done – and quickly – including fully funding a number of enacted bills related to promoting supply chain security, resiliency and greater American competitiveness in key foundation technologies like semiconductors and wireless infrastructure. I was encouraged that in today’s meeting, there was a bipartisan consensus that supply chain security must remain a priority, and I look forward to working with President Biden and my colleagues in the Senate on this issue.” U.S. Sen. Mark Warner

According to a White House spokesperson, Warner was one of 11 members of Congress who attended Wednesday’s meeting in the Oval Office.

The other lawmakers include U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), U.S. Rep. John Joyce (R-Pa.-13), U.S. Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Calif.-06), U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas-10), and U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), the spokesperson says.