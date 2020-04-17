Sen. Warner asks FCC to take ‘immediate’ action to help provide broadband to all Virginians

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Sen. Mark Warner is pushing for the Federal Communications Commission to expand broadband access so all Americans can use the internet.

The FCC’s latest figures show that more than 20 million Americans still don’t have access to “meaningful broadband service,” including at least 770,000 Virginians, Warner’s office wrote in a news release.

More people in the United States are relying on the internet for telework, telehealth, and online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders throughout the country.

“Under the current circumstances, this lack of broadband access threatens to greatly – and potentially lastingly – exacerbate disparities in health, education, and economic equity,” Warner said. “On nearly a daily basis, I hear from Virginians who are struggling to engage in telework, supervise their children’s online learning, and engage in telehealth over antiquated DSL connections that make even a single one of these activities virtually impossible.”

Warner said he is encouraging spectrum leases to “utilize underutilized spectrum,” waive E-Rate and Rural Health Care gift rules and a public notice clarifying that E-Rate supported WiFi networks is permitted.

Warner also wants to temporarily increase relevant power limits for Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs) in rural and exurban areas and by relaxing current antenna height restrictions.

The news release continued: “In the letter, Sen. Warner also encouraged the FCC to work with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the Department of Defense to reduce the size of exclusion zones that prevent many WISPs from taking advantage of the emergency Special Temporary Authority (STA) that allows unlicensed access to the 5850-5895 MHz band. In Virginia, for example, the 75-kilometer exclusion zones have prevented use of this spectrum in large areas, including the vast majority of the Eastern Shore.”

Earlier this week, Warner also wrote to the FCC and ecouraged it to reform service rules to help bring broadband to rural areas.

A copy of the letter can be found here.

Latest Posts: