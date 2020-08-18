Sen. Tim Kaine says ‘stakes are high’ after first night of DNC; encourages Virginians to vote

(WAVY) — It’s been four years since Sen. Tim Kaine took the stage at the Democratic National Convention as part of the party’s ticket. Even though the 2020 convention looks much different, he hopes people walk away from the event motivated to vote.

“That packed auditorium and the frenetic vibe of the convention is like nothing else and so trying to do it virtually — boy I don’t envy the organizers — but I thought that they handled it quite well,” said Kaine, (D-Virginia).

Kaine says night one of the Democratic National Convention Monday shared a message of prioritizing stability over party politics.

“When they talk about the need to return our nation to a place of stability and focus on values rather than focus on self, and they believe Joe Biden is the man who will do that and I obviously do too, I think that makes a huge impression on people,” said Kaine, referring to Republican speakers like John Kasich.

On night two of the convention, Kaine hopes an important milestone is commemorated: 100 years since the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gives women the right to vote.

Kaine said, “I hope there will be some discussion tonight about the meaningful nature of this centennial and the opportunity of the nation has to break down another barrier and that’s what we do well in this country.”

The senator also said he hopes people will walk away from the convention understanding that “the stakes are high.”

“I hope they’ll leave this convention demanding leadership that’s about competence, character and compassion and knowing that their engagement can make that happen,” said Kaine.

He is also closely watching the back and forth at the U.S. Postal Service.

“We now have seniors who are not getting their medicines on time, we have veterans who are not getting their medicines on time, we have rural communities who rely on good postal service as their economic lifeblood who are seeing real problems,” Kaine said.

Kaine will speak during a virtual watch party for Virginia voters Tuesday night, which begins at 8:30 p.m.

