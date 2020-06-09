Sen. Tim Kaine proposes amendment to limit use of military force against peaceful protesters

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Sen. Tim Kaine is weighing in on the unrest in America and here in Hampton Roads. Kaine says the military should not be involved in peaceful protests, something we’ve seen across the country recently.

As a member of the Senate Armed Service committee, Kaine is proposing an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to prevent the use of military force against peaceful protests.

“No one would have contemplated that a president would be using force against peaceful protesters, but that’s in fact what we saw happen in Lafayette square two Mondays ago and it’s what the president has said he would at least want to contemplate doing with the U.S. Military,” said Kaine. “We need to state with rock-solid clarity that that’s not what the military is for.”

Kaine also recently signed on to co-sponsor the “Justice in Policing Act of 2020.” He says police officers should be held accountable and disciplined by collecting better data on misconduct, improving training and more.

“The right way to deal with this is accountability within the discipline systems of police departments, but also stopping the practice of shielding bad actors who behave recklessly and insulating them from liability,” said Kaine.

When it comes to Confederate monuments, Kaine says its time they come down. While he has always viewed them as “painful reminders of a painful past”, he says he now has a better understanding of the negative impact they have on the African American community.

“Racism and discrimination in this country were not an accident. It wasn’t something that we inherited or had foisted upon us by English common law,” said Kaine. “There’s just so much more, so much more that I still have to do, that my staff still has to do, that we as a country have to do.”

Kaine is also supporting a package of bills to address racial inequality and injustice. Those bills deal with health care, education, economic justice and criminal justice.

He said, “These deal with economic justice, from protecting workers’ rights, to getting organized, to making sure that as we come out of the pandemic, workers get more skills so that they can make sure that they attain the financial dream that they have for themselves.”

