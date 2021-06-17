Sen. Kaine announces House passage of repeal for 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force against Iraq

In this image from video, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

WASHINGTON (WFXR) – U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) released a statement on Thursday about the House of Representatives’ passage of a bill repealing the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iraq, which authorized the Iraq War.

“The 18-year-old Iraq War authorization is obsolete. The Government of Iraq is now a partner, not an enemy, so the House’s vote to repeal it is both welcome and overdue,” Kaine said in his statement on Thursday, June 17. “Now is the time for the Senate to follow suit and finally put the 2002 AUMF to rest before some future president wreaks havoc with it.”

This news comes after Kaine reintroduced a bipartisan bill in March to repeal both the 2002 AUMF and the 1991 AUMF, which sanctioned the Gulf War.

Kaine announced on Wednesday, June 16 that the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will vote next week on his bipartisan legislation to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Iraq AUMFs, formally ending the authorizations for the Gulf and Iraq wars.