Republicans and Democrats gear up to debate President Bident’s infrastructure package

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Congress will return next week, and the President’s infrastructure plan is top priority for both Democrats and Republicans.



“I don’t see anything in this bill that’s going to get it across the finish line,” New York Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney said.



Tenney says President Biden’s 2 trillion-dollar infrastructure bill will struggle to gain GOP votes.



“Right now, this is very partisan, and the American people should be very aware of it,” Tenney said.



Tenney says Republicans support conventional infrastructure improvements, like roads, bridges, and airports, but cannot get behind other parts of the plan.



“What it looks like to me is a liberal progressive wish list enacting the green new deal,” Tenney said.

The bill would also increase corporate taxes, a change Republicans say will hurt the country’s economy.



“We’re going to reach a fiscal cliff at some point when all this spending is done, and where are we going to be for it? We’re going to be in a disastrous position,” Tenney said.



But Democrats say Republicans need to move towards the future.



“What a backward-looking way to think about our country,” Connecticut Democratic Congressman Jim Himes said.



Himes says Republican objections to the cost are hypocritical.



“They sure don’t mind spending a ton of money on tax cuts for very wealthy people, now all of a sudden they’re saying ‘oh gosh, we just can’t do that,’” Himes said.



Himes says not investing in the right infrastructure could lead to the U.S falling behind other countries.



“While we chant we’re number 1, we’re number 1, when it comes to 21st-century infrastructure, we are absolutely not number 1 and we should be,” Himes said.



Both Tenney and Himes say they are still focused on making this bill a bipartisan effort.