WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Metro’s Red Line service will be restored one day earlier than expected.

The Red Line will begin operating as normal at 7 a.m. on Saturday, following nearly two weeks of construction that impacted downtown stations. During that time, crews worked to make critical tunnel repairs and update infrastructure.

While the work happened, WMATA operated shuttle buses in place of trains between Gallery Place and Dupont Circle.

“We appreciate all of our customers, businesses, the District and the effort our Metro staff who worked through the holidays to get this critical work done,” said Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke. “Maintaining the safety and reliability of the system is vital. Thanks to Mayor Bowser and the District Department of Transportation, we were able to use special dedicated bus lanes created for this project to minimize the impact to customers.”

Work began on Dec. 18 and customers experienced major delays and confusion that day, according to riders who spoke to DC News Now at the time.

However, riders said Friday that by the end of construction, shuttles were running smoothly.

“(It was) only confusing because I didn’t pay attention when they handed out the flyers the week before saying this is what’s going to be happening with the Red Line,” said Laurie Walborn, who commutes into the city from Reston.

WMATA said the shuttle buses provided more than 172,000 passenger trips.

Rider Ronald Jackson was a passenger on several of those trips.

“It looked kind of chaotic, but they did a good job keeping it in order. The bus was so nice, I didn’t want to get off it, it was coach style,” he said.

With the work wrapping up early, the project came in $250,000 under budget.