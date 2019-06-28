President Trump signs executive order on affordable housing

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) -- This July 4th holiday in the nation's capital included the traditional fireworks and parade. But it also included a speech from President Trump. Despite rain delays, spirits remained high as military planes flew over the National Mall.

Janet Reid traveled from Georgia to Washington D.C. to take part in President Trump’s “Salute to America” festivities.

"To show that we support him and love our country," Reid said.

From the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, President Trump praised America's accomplishments and the liberties those who served our country fought and died for.

"Americans love our freedom, and no one will ever take it away from us,” said President Trump.

During his speech, Trump honored our nation's military, including Gold Star families and paid tribute to our country's past.

“Courage and confidence, loyalty and love that built this country into the most exceptional nation in the history of the world," Trump said.

In addition to the president's speech, the day saw protests. Maryland resident Darryl Gray said he came to speak out against partisan politics.

“Basically I came down really to see if this was going to become a political rally,” Gray said.

Despite previous concerns, Gray and others we spoke with said they believe President Trump delivered a unifying message.

“I was pleasantly surprised at least not having heard anything particularly partisan or inflammatory,” Gray said.

“I hope they walk away loving the country and that we can be all one and it's important that we think as one,” Reid said.

On Independence Day, crowds of Americans put their political differences aside and came together to honor the red, white and blue.