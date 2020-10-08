President Trump pushes for no more COVID-19 relief packages, Democrats disappointed

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Pennsylvania Congressman Fred Keller says President Donald Trump is taking the right approach on stimulus negotiations.

“I applaud the president in being able to take a situation where the speaker is unwilling to put the ball back in her court and say ‘Let’s get something done for the American people,'” Keller said.

Keller blames House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for preventing a deal so far.

“Any time she’s trying to put together a bill that has more than one thing in it, she’s going to try and hijack the unfortunate circumstances that we’ve been faced with,” Keller said.

Instead of a broad package, the president now wants Congress to pass individually-targeted relief bills.

Democrats, however, say the president is prioritizing politics over American lives.

“We need an entire package and there is no reason why the president ought to be able to protect a few of his friends and then stop,” Virginia Congressman Bobby Scott said.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine says the president isn’t interested in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic or providing relief.

“He sees an opportunity to put a justice on the court, who will be in her chair on Nov. 10, so they can get rid of the Affordable Care Act,” Kaine said.

Kaine says it’s up to Congress to do what’s best for the country.

“This is what he’s done, but I want to assure everybody that we’re gonna find a next COVID package because the country needs it,” Kaine said.

Democrats say the president’s negotiation distractions are only slowing down the process of helping Americans.

