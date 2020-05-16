Resources

WAVY.com Voter Guide

Virginia May Election Candidates

Political News

Virginia Politics

President Trump fires State Department Inspector General

Washington-DC

by: Tracy Smith, ABC 4

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, right, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has fired the State Department’s inspector general, an Obama administration appointee whose office was critical of alleged political bias in the agency’s management.

The ouster is the latest in a series of moves against independent executive branch watchdogs who have found fault with the Trump administration.

A senior department official says Trump removed Steve Linick from his job Friday but gave no reason for his removal.

In a letter to Congress, Trump said Linick no longer had his full confidence.

Democrats in Congress immediately cried foul, with the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee suggesting that Linick was fired in part in retaliation for opening an unspecified investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories