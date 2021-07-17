Police: Four people shot outside Washington Nationals third base gate

WASHINGTON (WAVY/AP) — The San Diego-Washington baseball game has been halted after Nationals said a shooting was reported outside the stadium.
Officials with the Nationals say the gunfire was heard outside of the third base gate. They asked guests to leave the ballpark using other gates.
DC Police have confirmed that four people were shot, but say there is not an active threat at this time.
The Nationals said in a statement that the game has been suspended in the bottom of the 6th inning due to the incident. They will resume the game tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. and finish it as a nine-inning regulation game.
