Police: Four people shot outside Washington Nationals third base gate

WASHINGTON (WAVY/AP) — The San Diego-Washington baseball game has been halted after Nationals said a shooting was reported outside the stadium.

A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park.



Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time.



We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available. — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2021

Officials with the Nationals say the gunfire was heard outside of the third base gate. They asked guests to leave the ballpark using other gates.

DC Police have confirmed that four people were shot, but say there is not an active threat at this time.

Two additional victims associated with this incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds. MPD is on scene and actively investigating at this time. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 18, 2021

The Nationals said in a statement that the game has been suspended in the bottom of the 6th inning due to the incident. They will resume the game tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. and finish it as a nine-inning regulation game.

