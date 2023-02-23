Police said they did not know if the suspect was armed.

UPDATE 2/22 9:30 p.m. — Police said that a call to Tysons Corner Center for a theft led to two officers firing their guns and the suspect being pronounced dead at the hospital shortly afterward.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said that officers immediately responded to the scene for the theft in progress. The loss prevention officer led them to the suspect, who then ran from police officers and entered a heavily wooded area.

Davis said that two officers fired their guns, striking the man at least one time. He did not know Wednesday evening if the suspect was armed or what led to the firearms being discharged.

Police were waiting for daylight to finish searching the scene due to thick brush in the area where the suspect was shot.

Neither the officers nor the suspect was identified in Wednesday evening’s update, but Davis said that both officers who were involved were both veteran officers. He said that the suspect was “well known to law enforcement in the national capitol region” and had a violent history.

One officer was in uniform and the other was in civilian clothing. Davis said the officer who was in uniform was wearing a body camera at the time, which will be reviewed as part of the investigation into this shooting.

Davis also said that the suspect was with another man earlier in the day. That man was not involved in the theft or subsequent chase and has not yet been identified.

Police asked that any witnesses call crime solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

UPDATE 2/22 8:20 p.m. — Police said that the man who was shot was pronounced dead at the hospital.

McLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that an officer shot a man outside of Tysons Corner Center on Wednesday evening.

The Fairfax County Police Department said that one man was shot in the upper body and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were asking residents to avoid the area. Fashion Boulevard was closed between Leesburg Pike and Tysons One Place for police response.

Officials said that no officers were injured in the incident.