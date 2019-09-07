Pentagon diverting $3.6B for construction of border wall

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Pentagon has announced it’s diverting $3.6 billion to pay for construction of the border wall which means other military construction projects around the country are losing out.

Virginia alone will lose more than $77 million earmarked for projects in the state including $10 million for a cyber security facility.

The President says there’s an immigration emergency and building the border wall is a national defense priority. But Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said the diversion is damaging residents of his state and the nation’s security.

“By taking away this $3.6 billion dollars of already allocated military funding does not make our nation safer. It makes it less secure” said Warner.

Warner is concerned about President Trump is shifting money from a cyber operations facility in Virginia to help build the border wall.

“His (President Trump) own director of National Intelligence has said that cyber is one of our greatest vulnerabilities” said Warner.

There are 127 military construction projects expected to lose funding. The list includes money for schools, daycares and maintenance facilities. But supporters said that money is needed to help protect the southern border.

Despite $30 million being pulled from a project in Arizona, Republican senator and former Air Force pilot Martha McSally said in a statement…”we need to secure our border and protect our military; we can and should do both”

But warner says he isn’t giving up

“I’ve heard from republican senators around the country say they are outraged as well,” said Warner.

Warner hopes lawmakers examine bi-partisan solutions for protecting military projects and the border when Congress returns next week.