Over $52 million coming to Hampton Roads for transportation, VA Senators announce

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced that more than $52 million funding is being funneled towards transportation in Hampton Roads.

“We are glad to see these federal dollars go directly to Hampton Roads to invest in the region’s transportation grid,” the Senators said. “As we continue to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is crucial that the federal government continue to provide the assistance needed to aid economic recovery.”

According to the senators, $52,738,308 in federal funding is heading towards the Transportation District Commission of Hampton Roads in order to make up for lost revenue due to COVID-19.

“This funding will enable Hampton Roads Transit to execute the Board’s multi-year strategy of providing critical transit services to support the recovery and resilience of the regional economy,” President and CEO of Hampton Roads Transit William Harrell said. “This federal allotment will help mitigate ongoing risks and ensure long-term sustainability and operational performance of transit that supports citizens going to work, school, medical appointments, and other lifeline destinations. We applaud our Federal Delegation and Administration for their commitment to our great nation!”

Officials say that transit systems demonstrating a need for additional assistance to cover operating expenses related to maintaining day-to-day operations are eligible to receive funds through the ARP Additional Assistance Funding. The money can also cover cleaning and sanitization, combating the spread of pathogens on transit systems and maintaining critical staffing levels.